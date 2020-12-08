#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS

Tuesday's 5@5: Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses

TipperaryLive.ie

TipperaryLive.ie

news@nationalist.ie

Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses

5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council

Hybrid Heat

Tel: 087-8378791

Email: info@hybridheat.ie

Website: hybridheat.ie

Anner Cleaners

Tel: 0504-21381

Healthy Hemp

Tel: 0504-95400

Email: support@healthyhemp.ie

Website: healthyhemp.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram 

Recovery Hub

Tel: 085-1477916

Email: therecoveryhub2020@gmail.com

Social media: Facebook

Grace's Fashion and Footwear

Tel: 0504-22217

Social media: Facebook