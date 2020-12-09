Wednesday's 5@5: Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses this Christmas

Michael's Jewellers

Tel: 0504-21619

Email: michaelsjewellers@gmail.com

Website: michaelsjewellers.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Established in 1982, Michael’s Jewellers is a family owned, independent retailer specialising in ethically sourced diamonds and fine Irish hand crafted and European jewellery.

Dwans Hardware

Tel: 0504-23477

Email: dwanshardwarethurles@gmail.com

Social media: Facebook

Established in 1919, Dwans Hardware is an independent hardware store located in Thurles. The store stocks a range of general hardware, paints and specialist key cutting service, along with Christmas trees and decorations

Lyons Tyres

Tel: 0504-21233

Email: info@lyonstyre.com

Website: lyonstyre.com

Social media: Facebook

Truck and agri tyres, alloy wheels, wheel alignment and repair, headlight focusing, wipers, brakes, and batteries are among the products and services available at Lyons Tyres.

Bookworm Thurles

Tel: 0504-22257

Email: info@bookworm.ie

Website: bookworm.ie

Social media: Facebook and Twitter

Bookworm book shop and cafe, Thurles stock over 10,000 books along with a large selection of musical instruments and equipment.

Helen's Kidswear

Tel: 0504-58937

Email: hello@helenskidswear.com

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Children's clothing boutique catering from newborn to 12 years. Large selection of designer brands including Mayoral, Boboli, Levi, Rosalita, Patachou, Alice Pi and Tutto Piccolo