#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Wednesday's 5@5: Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses this Christmas
Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses
5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council
Michael's Jewellers
Tel: 0504-21619
Email: michaelsjewellers@gmail.com
Website: michaelsjewellers.ie
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Established in 1982, Michael’s Jewellers is a family owned, independent retailer specialising in ethically sourced diamonds and fine Irish hand crafted and European jewellery.
Dwans Hardware
Tel: 0504-23477
Email: dwanshardwarethurles@gmail.com
Social media: Facebook
Established in 1919, Dwans Hardware is an independent hardware store located in Thurles. The store stocks a range of general hardware, paints and specialist key cutting service, along with Christmas trees and decorations
Lyons Tyres
Tel: 0504-21233
Email: info@lyonstyre.com
Website: lyonstyre.com
Social media: Facebook
Truck and agri tyres, alloy wheels, wheel alignment and repair, headlight focusing, wipers, brakes, and batteries are among the products and services available at Lyons Tyres.
Bookworm Thurles
Tel: 0504-22257
Email: info@bookworm.ie
Website: bookworm.ie
Social media: Facebook and Twitter
Bookworm book shop and cafe, Thurles stock over 10,000 books along with a large selection of musical instruments and equipment.
Helen's Kidswear
Tel: 0504-58937
Email: hello@helenskidswear.com
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Children's clothing boutique catering from newborn to 12 years. Large selection of designer brands including Mayoral, Boboli, Levi, Rosalita, Patachou, Alice Pi and Tutto Piccolo
