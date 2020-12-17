#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Thursday's 5@5: Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses this Christmas
Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses
5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council
Hummingbird
Call 0504-23612 or 086-0757836.
Visit Hummingbird's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Mr Mister Menswear
Call 052-7443372 or email info@mr.mister.ie
Visit Mr Mister Menswear online, Facebook and Instagram.
PJ Broderick and Co.
Call 0504-22811 or email info@pjbroderick.ie.
Visit PJ Broderick and Co. online.
Stakelum's Home Hardware
Call 0504-21900 or email info@stakelums.ie.
Visit Stakelum's Home Hardware online, Facebook and Instagram.
Murphy and Ryan Motors
Call 0504-23699 or email murphyandryan@hotmail.com.
Visit Murphy and Ryan Motors on Facebook.
