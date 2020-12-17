#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS

Thursday's 5@5: Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses this Christmas

Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses

5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council

Hummingbird

Call 0504-23612 or 086-0757836.

Visit Hummingbird's FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Mr Mister Menswear

Call 052-7443372 or email info@mr.mister.ie

Visit Mr Mister Menswear online, Facebook and Instagram

PJ Broderick and Co.

Call 0504-22811 or email info@pjbroderick.ie.

Visit PJ Broderick and Co. online.

Stakelum's Home Hardware

Call 0504-21900 or email info@stakelums.ie.

Visit Stakelum's Home Hardware online, Facebook and Instagram

Murphy and Ryan Motors

Call 0504-23699 or email murphyandryan@hotmail.com.

Visit Murphy and Ryan Motors on Facebook.