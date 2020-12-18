#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Friday's 5@5: Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses this Christmas
O'Rahelly Sports
Call 062-51252 or email info@orahellysports.ie.
Visit O'Rahelly Sports online and on Facebook.
Town House Deli
Call 0504-22348 or email contact@townhousedeli.com.
Visit Townhouse Deli online and on Facebook.
Joe's Garden Centre and Gift Shop
Call 062-33660 or email joesgardencentre@gmail.com.
Visit on Facebook.
Turas Nua
Call 086-1408713 or email hello@turasnua.ie.
Visit Turas Nua online and on Twitter.
Thurles Recycling Centre
Call 0504-21454 or email thurlesrecyclingcentre@gmail.com.
Visit Thurles Recycling Centre online.
