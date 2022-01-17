Irish fans will need Covid vaccine cert to get into matches and events in the UK

Spectators will have to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative lateral flow test to attend sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000 people in England from today.

The use of Covid passes will not be new to Irish fans but those travelling to games over the busy Christmas period will have to produce the cert to enter stadiums.

The UK Government’s Covid Plan B measures, which apply to events like Premier League matches, have come into force after passing a Commons vote on Tuesday evening.

Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Arsenal are all due to host games on Wednesday night.

⚠️ All the information ahead of tomorrow night: Arrive with a valid NHS COVID Pass Complete a short online Health Declaration before you attend the match Do not travel if you feel unwell and/or are displaying symptoms of COVID#CPFC https://t.co/MSXa32B4HL — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 14, 2021

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has called the measures “proportionate” to the situation facing the UK at the moment but refused to rule out even stricter measures such as forcing clubs to reduce capacity at matches.

Stadiums across the water have been free to operate at full capacity since final Covid restrictions were lifted in July.

The introduction of mandatory Covid passes for large venues comes as the Premier League steps up its efforts to combat the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the virus, with top-flight players and staff now required to take a lateral flow test every time they want to enter their club’s training ground.

Premier League clubs have agreed stricter measures in a week when two top-flight matches – Tottenham v Brighton and Brentford v Manchester United – have been postponed due to Covid cases.

Brentford’s home fixture against Manchester United, due to be played on Tuesday 14 Dec at 19.30 GMT has been postponed More: https://t.co/lFGgPNi9bl pic.twitter.com/uvJ5vpiHd2 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2021

The decision on increased testing was taken at a clubs’ shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, and will sit alongside existing emergency measures around face coverings, limiting time in the treatment room and observing social distancing which were reintroduced last week.

The moves come as the highly transmissible Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of coronavirus in the UK.

The league announced on Monday there had been 42 positive Covid tests among Premier League players and staff last week – the most it had recorded in any previous seven-day period.

With the season about to enter the busy festive programme, clubs are desperate to avoid a raft of postponements which would create a backlog later in the campaign and could impact upon the integrity of the competition.

Widespread postponements could also leave the league open to demands for rebates from broadcast partners, which had to be paid when the 2019-20 season was suspended at the start of the pandemic.