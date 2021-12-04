Update: Christmas with Celtic Brothers in Brú Ború Cashel is cancelled

Christmas with Celtic Brothers in Brú Ború Cashel is cancelled
The Celtic Brothers are very disappointed to have to make this announcement, but with the increased level of Covid cases and Government advice to reduce social activity, we feel it is best to cancel our Christmas shows in the interest of everyone’s health and safety.
"We would like to thank Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel and Ashdown Park Hotel & Leisure Centre for their understanding and we would like to apologise to all who had planned to come to the shows for the inconvenience this will cause. We look forward to seeing you all again in the New Year."
Refunds or Tickets Transfers to our Homeland Tour 2022 are available from point of purchase
