Exciting December line up at the Source Arts Centre in Thurles

The Source Arts Centre in Thurles has an exciting line up for December, including Keith Walsh, who goes ‘Pure Mental', while the Film Club returns this Wednesday with ‘New York, Our Time’.



RTE DJ Keith Walsh finished up a 5-year stint presenting on National Radio, in what was the pressure cooker that is a breakfast show.



The ending of the show left Keith feeling rejected but with some time on his hands and some things to mull over. He had finally found a bit of time for himself. More importantly he had time to check in with his mental health.



So Keith visited a therapist and faced it all. Rejection? Midlife Crisis? Midlife awakening? Breakdown? We’ll find out. It’s all included in ‘Pure Mental’ Keith’s one man show.



This show at The Source on Thursday, December 9, is part of his therapy programme and the audience as going to be his therapist!



Join him on a journey of introspection and exploration, as he locates his demons and traumas in order to try and find the real person underneath the fuzzy mess of stress.



The show goes on live on stage (noting recent Covid restrictions) at 8pm. on Thursday December 9 at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles. Tickets are €16/14. Booking: phone 0504 90204 or online www.thesourceartscentre.ie



