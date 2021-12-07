Irish sign language for Tipperary Library Service

Fostering a love of stories and reading in all children is at the heart of Tipperary County Council Library Services’ mission.



The Library Service is delighted to be partnering with Tipperary Gold Star, Healthy Tipperary and the Community and Economic Development Section in producing ‘Sign of the Times’, a series of Irish sign language stories for children.



This project aims to raise public awareness of Irish Sign Language (ISL). This was achieved by creating a series of ISL children’s stories available through the Library Service website and social media channels.



The stories were signed by Mary Kiely (of the Midwest Deaf School in Limerick). Her experience and advice were invaluable in delivering this project. The stories were filmed in Clonmel Library and voiced by the library staff. Plans are already well underway for the next series Sign of the Times videos

Mary Kiely, left, is deaf, and the language she uses to communicate is Irish Sign Language (ISL).

“This is also my preferred language,” says Mary. “I am delighted to join this wonderful group of people that hopes to make these books accessible for all Deaf children and their families to share together. Reading is so important, especially for Deaf children as it helps them improve their general literacy as

"I have seen myself by working in the Midwest Deaf School in Limerick as a Special Needs Assistant. As ISL is now the third recognised language in Ireland these books are a stepping stone to accessibility and inclusion for the Deaf community in Ireland. I hope you all treasure and enjoy these wonderful stories. It is, hopefully, only the beginning."



Tipperary County Council Library Service is delighted to present The Way Home for Wolf by Rachel Bright, illustrated by Jim Field, published by Orchard Books and signed by Mary Kiely.



The Way Home for Wolf was voiced by Pat Glavin of Tipperary County Council Library Service. Watch it at www.tipperarylibraries.ie