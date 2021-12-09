Search

09 Dec 2021

Bird on the Wire - The Songs of Leonard Cohen gig for Clonmel is postponed

Gig was due for December 28 in the Hotel Minella

A new date will be announced at clonmelworldmusic.com so watch this space

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Bird on the Wire, the Songs of Leonard Cohen, planned for December 28 in Clonmel's Hotel Minella, has had to be postponed due to new government regulations.

A new date will be announced at clonmelworldmusic.com so watch this space! A collective of outstanding musicians interpreting the music of one of the greatest songwriters of our time.

Bird on the Wire has already received rave reviews and will be touring extensivelly across the UK and Ireland in 2021. The show last visited Clonmel in December 2019, and wowed a huge crowd in Hotel Minella Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways along with their merry band will celebrate many of Cohen’s best-loved life works.

They lead a masterful collective including Will Merrigan on bass, Dave Clancy on keys, Beoga legend, Eamon Murray on drums, together with strings and brass sections. Unfortunately, it is not viable for the organisers to hold this event for a 50% capacity audience.

Ticket holders have been contacted. The show will be rescheduled when there is certainty about full capacity events again All tickets will be valid for new rescheduled event

