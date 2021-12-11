Search

11 Dec 2021

Join us this Christmas in Nenagh Library as we celebrate this festive season!

Drop into the Library and see our great selection of Christmas books

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Join us for Nenagh Library Toddler Storytime FACEBOOK LIVE on Wednesday December 15 at 11am for a Christmas Reading Adventure.

Lego challenge time : this time Nenagh Library challenge you to build a Christmas Themed Design for the month of December.

Please send in all your entries by 18/12/2021 along with a note from your parents on the email letting us know that we have permission to use the photographs on our social media. The entries will be posted on our Facebook page on Christmas week.

Drop into the Library and see our great selection of Christmas books! “Pick-up-a-Christmas-Penguin” – Colour the penguin, follow the instructions and he will Rock & Roll!! One of the many fun Christmas colouring sheets available in the Library. Just drop in and pick up a penguin, a Santa, a snowman or a reindeer.

GUESS WHAT? Santa’s Elves are busy putting together Christmas Craft Bags here in the Library. Pop-Up-Santa Craft Bags are now ready to be collected.

Meet Eddie the Library Elf. He is available to collect in Nenagh Library in a Craft Bag. Please come and take Eddie away as he is causing havoc here in Nenagh Library!!

Phone No: 067/34404

Facebook: Tipperary County Council Library Service

