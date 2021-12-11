Down memory lane with the Sugar Tapes in the Source Arts Centre

Archivist and Artist Eddie Kenehan remembers the importance of the factory to the town of Thurles
The Sugar Tapes are a set of 40 hours of recorded interviews with former factory workers and their families, who worked in Thurles Sugar Factory in Ireland.
In 1.Voices, an audiowork, the recordings, made by Archivist and Artist Eddie Kenehan suggest the importance of the Factory to the town and the significant effect its closure, in the late 1980’s, had on the community.
Included are actor-voiced recordings of public speeches and discussion about the factory from the era and verse linking the history together.
Eddie Kenehan features in the footage. We suggest using headphones to hear this work. Please link here to view the work:.youtube.com/watch?v=b8bvvNxkhxo
Archival Interviews and Recordings: Eddie Kenehan
Actors: Nigel Quinlan, Majella O’Connor, Bob Kelly, Martin Maguire.
Sound Design: Darren Flynn.
Camera and Editing: Debbie Hickey.
Written and Directed by Bob Kelly and Martin Maguire. Thanks to: Tipperary Studies, Tipperary Libraries, Kevin Kirwan, Jim Condon (modelmaker) and the workers and families of Thurles Sugar Factory.
Produced by The Source Arts Centre, supported by The Arts Council.
This project has received funding as part of the Creative Ireland programme with support from Tipperary County Council.
This free events runs at 4.44pm until December 31.
