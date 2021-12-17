Thurles Library presents Christmas Storytime

Don't forget to sign up for our magical online Christmas Show with storyteller Helena Byrne this Saturday at 3pm!
There'll be Christmas tales, fun games, treasure hunts and even a sing-song or two that promises to bring plenty of Christmas fun into your homes.
Suitable for ages 6-11 years, this online event will take place this Saturday, December 18 at 3pm via Zoom. Booking is essential so please contact Thurles Library at 052-616-6131 to book your spot.
Minister Niall Collins says it can’t be a coincidence that multiple crashes occur when there are hail showers or heavy rain on the M7 between Annacotty and Nenagh |PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.