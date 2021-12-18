Damer House Gallery Roscrea: Homeland 2021 ‘Dog Days’ exhibition

Since 2014 Homeland has shown in Damer House Gallery, Roscrea, in collaboration with LOOP Festival Barcelona and Àngels Garcia and Natalia Foguet, Independent Curators.



Homeland is dedicated exclusively to video art and film. It aims to bring together professionals in all fields in the sector, filmmakers, writers, directors, and producers within a space with international associations.



Homeland has become a national benchmark event, an active platform for the diffusion, creation, and management of video art for fans and professionals.This year the theme of Homeland is Dog Days.

The exhibition was shown in St John’s Tower, adjacent to Damer House, Roscrea, in October and subsequently at Alalimón Galeria, Barcelona, where it ran until December 18, as part of the LOOP festival.



It will be streamed online here from mid-December until mid-January.



Damer House Gallery is delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Homeland Dog Days online and to collaborate with the Nenagh Arts Centre again this year.

You can view for free at www.nenagharts.com



Irish selected artists: Alannah Bates, Sarah Edmondson, Ali Farrelly, Eduard Fulop, Niamh McGuinne, Susan Hughes, Stephen Gunning, Finn Nichol. Selected Barcelona Loop artists: Valentina Alvarado Matos, Bernat Daviu, Anna Dot, Miralda, Eduard Resbier.



The Gallery has been closed since 2020 due to Covid-19. It is expected to re-open in March 2022.

Damer House Gallery is an artist-led centre for contemporary art located in Damer House on the grounds of the 13th Century Norman castle in Roscrea.



Artists Patricia Hurl and Therry Rudin established Damer House Gallery in 2012. Since moving to the area in 2007, they have engaged with the local art environment, working in their studios in Ballybritt, and presenting work in Birr Theatre and Arts Centre and the Arts Centre in Tullamore, among other venues.