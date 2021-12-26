Search

26 Dec 2021

Edgelands - John Kennedy exhibition for South Tipp Arts Centre

January 14, 2022 - February 19, 2022

January 14, 2022 - February 19, 2022 in the Main Gallery

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

This new body of work from John Kennedy, comes as the result of his Artist in Residence award with STAC and supported by Tipperary Arts Office. His work is primarily concerned with isolation, abandonment, and remoteness, while exploring the physical properties of paint and other less traditional materials. 

Edgelands focuses on expanses of land that exist in the margins. Rough and ready in the functionalism of their edifices, they are unappreciated by the average landscape lover. There is a silence and distance in the paintings, just outside of range of overhearing what is going on, evoking a feeling of being outside looking in.

John Kennedy lives and works in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. He has a BA in Fine Art from the Crawford College of Art and Design, Cork and he has recently completed the Turps Correspondence Course in Painting through Turps School in London.

A new body of work from STAC's Artist in Residence for 2021

Main Gallery 10 - 5pm Daily

