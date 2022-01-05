‘Balloon’ coming in February to The Source

For bookings call 0504 90204
Sex, faith and politics collide in the exceptional new film from Tibetan director Pema Tseden, who deftly balances his challenging subject matter with gentle humour and great tenderness.
When two of her three children blow up the household’s few remaining condoms after mistaking them for balloons, Drolkar (Sonam Wangmo) is left with an impossible dilemma.
It’s the 1980s, and China has just introduced its one-child policy to control the size of families – and with three children already, there’s no way Drolkar can have another.
‘beautiful, funny and tragic’ - Variety
Directed by Pema Tseden, China, 2020, 102mins. Venue: the Source, Thurles, on Wednesday, February 2 at 8pm. Tickets €9/5.
On St Stephen’s Day we had the lovely sight of the Tipperary Harriers all bedecked in their finery assembling in Ballylooby
