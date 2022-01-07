Arracht coming to The Source in Thurles

For bookings call 0504 90204
It’s the west coast of Ireland in the 19th century, in the early years of what became known as the Great Hunger.
Fisherman Colman lives modestly on rented land with a wife and child as well as his trustworthy brother Seán.
The looming spectre of the catastrophic potato blight is an already established threat when former soldier Pasty, a mysterious and unpredictable companion, arrives on the scene leading to catastrophe for the family.
“Instinctively the viewer shivers as Colman confronts his fate – rarely has a film felt this chilled to the bone.” – Screen Daily.
Director is Tomás Ó Súilleabháin, Ireland, 2019, 86 mins.
Venue is the Source Arts Centre, Thurles, on Wednesday, February 9 at 8pm. Tickets €9/5.
