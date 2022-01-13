Search to find 2022 Texaco Children's Art Competition winners launched

Details are available at www.texacochildrensart.com
The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun.
Last year five students from Co. Tipperary won prizes in the Competition which is now in its 68th year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.
The closing date for entries is Monday, February 26. Judging will take place in April with winners to be announced in May.
Details are available at www.texacochildrensart.com or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.