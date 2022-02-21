Tipperary Drama Festival returns to centre stage in Holycross

Holycross will host the Tipperary Drama Festival
The prestigious County Tipperary Open Drama Festival returns to St Michael's Community Theatre, Holycross after a lapse of two years due to Covid 19, from Friday March 18 to Saturday March 26 at 8.30pm nightly except for final night at 8pm when awards will be presented.
And its a return to centre stage also for Donal Duggan who is festival director once again for the festival which, has for decades attracted Ireland’s top drama groups staging first class plays by some of the theatre world’s most popular authors
Friday, March18 (open) The Beacon by NancyHarris, March 19 The door on the left by Killian McGuinness, March 20, Conversations on a Homecoming by Tom Murphy, March 21 Little Gem by Elaine Murphy, March 22 The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh, March 23 Quite Moment by Mick Finn, March 24 One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Dale Wasserman, March 25 Brighton by Jim Nolan, March 26 The Kings of Kilburn High Road by Jimmy Murphy.
For further information see www.tippdrama.ie or call 0862575159. Admission is €25. Season ticket €70. Concession €12
