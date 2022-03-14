Cashel library book club service for children resumes

Cashel Library’s Childrens Book Clubs will start back on Tuesday March 15. There are two groups; 7-9 years meet at 6.30 and ages 10-12 meet at 7pm. Reading for pleasure can improve a child’s well-being and empathy and has a direct link to their success at school and into adulthood. Help to encourage your child’s love of reading in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Call 062 63825 to book.
The Clonmel Town B squad along with team management and supporters celebrate with the Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 trophy
Clonoulty-Rossmore Captain Martin Sadlier lifts the Munster Cup aloft after the famous win over Scarriff on Saturday.
