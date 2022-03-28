Moll returns to Holycross Community Centre

Holycross hosts Moll by John B Keane for two nights only
After a sell out show on Thursday last, Holycross/Ballycahill Drama group will stage Moll by John B Keane in Holycross Community Centre for two nights only, Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday, March 31 at 8.30pm.
This lighthearted comedy thrilled the audience and left everyone feeling a little bit happier and helped them forget the war and covid for a couple of hours.
We are delighted to be back doing what we love and are looking forward to seeing our audience doing what they love, enjoying a great night of Drama with like minded people of all ages and from all walks of life. Please come along and join us this Wednesday and Thursday, you won't be disappointed.
Teas and raffle on the night.
