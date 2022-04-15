PRISM was a spectacular success at former Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel

The cast of PRISM at the Kickham Barracks
The parade yard at Kickham Barracks was transformed last weekend as Waterford Spraoi brought PRISM to Clonmel.
A fantastic weekend of live music, song, dance, circus and storytelling was enjoyed featuring local creatives the Hunchback Choir and members of The Alison Cronin Academy of Dance in Clonmel.
PRISM invited audiences into an imaginative space where audience and performers intertwined for an exceptional experience.
With almost one thousand people in attendance over the weekend, the organisers would like to thank the audiences of Clonmel who immersed themselves in this amazing spectacle.
Audiences showed their appreciation on the final night with a standing ovation for all involved.
Many people from the Clonmel community got involved in this special production.
Congratulations to the many talented performers from the region who made this a performance unique to Clonmel.
