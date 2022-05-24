Regina Doyle: Silent Film Starlet to screen at The Source

June 8 at The Source, Thurles
Imagine you discover your grandmother was a movie star.
You would want to know more, of course, but your mother knows little or nothing since she was a very young child when her mother passed. What do you do? You do what the Brown family did.
The Brown family, three brothers applied themselves to the task of finding out about this through searching the internet's geneaology sites, researched every film repository they could, visited film museums and contacted every expert they could find in order to restore this golden leaf in their family tree.
Her first film, Bashful Whirlwind (1925) will be screened at The Source, Thurles, on June 8, 7.30pm. Tickets free
