The Full Monty to finally open in Clonmel after a Covid enforced delay

Six weeks before opening night, back in March 2020, due to the global pandemic that was Covid, St Mary’s Choral Society were in the dreadful position of having to postpone indefinitely its production of The Full Monty which had been due to open on April 25. Now, just over two years later, the society is delighted to announce that The Full Monty will finally take to the stage of the White Memorial Theatre next October 8 to 15.

DIRECTOR

The production will be directed by Des Henn, making his third directorial appearance with St Mary’s Choral Society, his previous productions being All Shook Up in 2019 and Grease in 2018 which won the AIMS 2nd Place Best Overall Show Award.

Having worked with Cecillian Musical Society Limerick, Tipperary Musical Society and Limerick Musical Society, whose 2015 production of The Witches of Eastwick won the AIMS Best Overall Show Award, Des was delighted to join the family of St Mary’s Choral Society and was nominated for the Best Director Award from AIMS for his work on Grease.

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Musical Director for The Full Monty is Mary Rose McNally, who is also director of the choir and well-known throughout Ireland for her work with numerous musical societies.

Mary Rose has been nominated seven times by AIMS, winning two Best Chorus Awards and three Best Musical Director Awards with Thurles and Roscrea musical societies.

She was recently Musical Director for Tipperary Musical Society’s hugely successful production of Fiddler on the Roof and also for Thurles Musical Society’s concert production The Heat in On.

CHOREOGRAPHER

Barbara Meany also makes a welcome return as choreographer, having also previously worked on All Shook Up in 2019 and Grease in 2018, for which she was nominated for the AIMS Best Choreography Award. Barbara has worked with Cecillian Musical Society (Limerick), Limerick Musical Society and Tipperary Musical Society.

The Full Monty is based on the cult hit film of the same name and is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show.

Tickets will go on sale in late August/early September. Watch our Facebook and Instagram pages for details of booking and cast.