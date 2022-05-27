Claire Byrne's TV show on RTE to end after 'seven successful years'

After more than seven years on air, RTÉ One's Claire Byrne Live series will conclude broadcasting this coming Monday, May 30.

The popular weekly current affairs programme hosted by broadcaster Claire Byrne, and featuring a live studio audience, will wrap as this season ends. The programme was home to powerful interviews, debates, and contributions from thousands of audience members who chose to tell their story each week over the lifetime of the series on RTÉ One.

Presenter Claire Byrne said: "When we started Claire Byrne Live in 2015, we wanted it to be a forum for people in Ireland to shape the news, respond to unfolding events and most importantly, to have their say. We came through two general elections, two hugely significant referendums and one global pandemic in the time that we have been on air.

"I have been hugely proud to be part of this show for those years and I have been humbled to work alongside three talented editors of Claire Byrne Live - Aoife Stokes, Jane Murphy and Hugh Ormond, not to mention the small, hard-working team that made sure we got to air every week, despite the massive challenges posed by the pandemic in the last two years.

"I have made the decision now to focus on my radio show and I am very much looking forward, in time, to working on other television projects for RTÉ. I want to thank everyone who made Claire Byrne Live such an enjoyable show to be part of and in particular, the audience at home, who allowed me to spend Monday nights in their company over the last seven and a half years."

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs, paid tribute to Claire Byrne and the programme: "For seven years, Claire has hosted Ireland’s biggest conversation, giving the audience a voice on the key issues of the day. From her extraordinary interview with the family of Clodagh Hawe, to the drama of the Leaders’ Debates in two General Elections and breaking news throughout the pandemic, Claire Byrne Live has shown that current affairs can be both popular and engaging. I want to thank Claire for a truly remarkable run."

Claire will continue to present Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1, Monday to Friday from 10.00am, and will also work with RTÉ on future television programmes.

Watch Claire Byrne Live, this Monday night at 10.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

