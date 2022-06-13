Civic welcome to be held for the Ambassador of Palestine in Tipperary Town

A civic welcome will be given fo the Ambassador of Palestine in Tipperary TownFile photo
The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Marie Murphy and elected members of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District will be hosting a Cathaoirleach’s Welcome for Her Excellency Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Ambassador of Palestine on Tuesday June 14.
The event will take place in the civic offices in Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town.
Cahir Park players Sienna Ferris and Zoe Conway who now go onto U13 and U15 All Ireland Finals after the Gaynor Cup last week
The Comeragh Rangers football team that won the recent U15 Féile Cup Final in Stradbally, county Waterford by defeating Tramore.
