A Tipperary poetic celebration of the Summer Solstice

LITHA is a four-day celebration of music and spoken word poetry across Tipperary to mark the longest days of the year, the Summer Solstice.

Litha was celebrated by the Celts to mark the period around the Summer Solstice and they believed that performing and celebrating would banish away evil spirits and usher in the warmest most plentiful part of the year.

To welcome the long summer days, CWB in collaboration with Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Tipperary County Council are hosting four shows in Roscrea, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary Town and Cahir from June 21 to June 24.

These shows are suitable for all ages and tickets are only €5. The celebrations will kick off at the magnificent Damer House, Roscrea on June 21, with HamSandwicH, who are fresh off their sold out Irish tour, and Tipperary folk group Bog Bodies entertaining with exclusive acoustic sets.

On Wednesday, June 22 the celebration heads down to Carrick-on-Suir with Phelim Drew, poet Stephen James Smith and Tipperary locals Kill ‘Em Charlie at the intimate Brewery Lane Theatre.



Tipperary Town will host an outdoor show at the Market Place with the enigmatic showman Jerry Fish (warming up for his exalted position of Ringmaster of Kaleidoscope Festival), Limerick’s Kingfisher and special guests in performance on June 23.

Closing LITHA, DJ Kormac, who just successfully launched his label Always The Sound, along with a live string section and special guest vocalists will perform at St Paul’s Church in the heart of Cahir on June 24.

Each event will kick off at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at just €5 available from Eventbrite and more information available from www.cwb.ie.