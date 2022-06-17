Search

17 Jun 2022

Soprano Regina Nathan to perform in concert in Ballyporeen this weekend

A poster advertising soprano Regina Nathan's concert in Ballyporeen Community Hall

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

17 Jun 2022 4:28 PM

Soprano Regina Nathan will sing an eclectic programme of popular, classical and operatic pieces that guarantees a journey of emotions at Ballyporeen Community Hall this Saturday, June 18 at 8pm.

The concert is the first event of this year’s Ballyporeen Music Maker Festival and Regina Nathan will be accompanied in her performance by Michael Hennessy. Her honest, warm and authentic style creates a unique atmosphere and connection with her audience, as she shares the emotions these beautiful songs, and their stories, were created to evoke.

Regina Nathan is internationally known as one of Ireland’s leading sopranos. She has performed in New York’s Carnegie Hall, at The Commonwealth Games, and in many of Europe’s major opera theatres where her lyric roles, including Cio-Cio San in Madama Butterfly, Violetta in La Traviata, met with great acclaim.

She has sung major lyric soprano roles throughout her career. Her repertoire ranges from the title role in Cavalli’s La Calisto to the world-premiere of Mark Anthony Turnage’s The Country of the Blind for the Aldeburgh Festival/English National Opera.

Her portrayal of the role of Puccini’s Cio Cio San in Madama Butterfly for Opera Ireland and at the Stadttheater Giessen was hailed with critical acclaim as was her role of Cleopatra in Handel’s Julius Caesar and Norma in Bellin’s Norma.

She has performed with Placido Domingo in a sold out audience at Dublin’s Point Theatre and has worked with conductors such as Antonio Pappano, Edo De Waart, Kent Nagano, and Frans Bruggen.
This promises to be a wonderful night in Ballyporeen.

TICKETS
Tickets for the concert cost €20 and can be booked at Ballyporeen Post Office, Pat Russell’s Shop or telephone 086 309 4996.

