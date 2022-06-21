All eyes on Tipperary for popular summer festivals!

Looking for something to do close by that won’t cost the earth? Our home county was rec ently named one of the top holiday destinations in the world in the Condé Nast Travellers magazine. Tipperary Tourism is set to embrace the title it wears so well, enhancing visitor trips and local tourism with ample summer festivals kicking off this weekend

Nenagh Castlefest will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 25th and 26th with two days of music, food fayre, arts, crafts and, most importantly, fun! It is a free, daytime festival for families with a big emphasis on children's entertainment, and this year's event will feature a new fun fair of rides, face painting and more over the weekend. Castlefest 2022 is set to the biggest yet with three stages of live music on Saturday, June 25th. With a serious music line-up from Louise Morrissey featuring All Star Backing Band, Brendan Shine, The Conquerors Showband, Olivia Douglas and local rising star Aishling Rafferty.

From July 1st to 10th Clonmel’s popular Junction Arts Festival will celebrate 21 years as the highlight of the arts and entertainment calendar in Tipperary. With less than two weeks to go, excitement is building for the popular event which provides an important platform for regional and national artists from all disciplines. Clonmel is currently being transformed into a creative performance hub as the town prepares for an influx of visitors from home and abroad.

Live performance and more importantly live audiences are back with a bang as the festival brings the best of local and regional art together with exciting national and international work, bring together a programme that promises to entertain and entrance.

An action-packed programme is complemented by the many tourist attractions in the town and surrounding areas making it the ideal staycation to kick off the summer season.

The theme for Clonmel Junction Arts Festival 2022 is Hidden Histories. Uncovering stories from the local area with writers, theatre makers and musicians, the festival will showcase emerging authors writing about artefacts in Clonmel's Hidden History Museum and teach young musicians songs that would otherwise be forgotten with Music Generation Tipperary. A major focus of these stories is the past and future of the ghost buildings of the town.

Programme highlights include; The Sofa Symphony, played live by a string quartet as musician Eamon O’Malley guides you through classical music’s greatest hits. Cikada Circus, Two acrobats welcome you into a world that yoyo's between the harmonious and the absurd. TUS Films, Digital Animation student production teams have created a series of animated films for the festival on the theme of ‘Hidden Histories’. En Plein Eir Painting Workshop, Artist Joseph Kelly’s workshop will give a demonstration of his plein air painting techniques and tutor you. Book Club with Donal Ryan, Imagine the author of the book came to your book club. Donal Ryan joins the book club to discuss The Spinning Heart. Also during the festival ‘When We Meet Again’ is taking place at Raheen House on July 2nd and 3rd offering intimate gigs and live music performances.

Speaking of the upcoming festival, Cliona Maher, Artistic Director of the festival commented “There is a real buzz around this festival, with live performances, exhibitions and full house audiences back, there is so much to look forward to. We are a multi-disciplinary festival so there really is something for everyone at Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, check out our website for a full programme of events and to make bookings.”

Meanwhile north of the premier county, Féile Brian Ború 2022, is no pop-up gig with its 29th annual festival overlapping with The Junction Arts Festival nicely from July 6th to 10th, in the beautiful and historic twin-towns of Killaloe & Ballina. The theme of the festival is also complementary as it aims to commemorate Ireland’s Greatest High King in his native place. The festival will celebrate local history and traditions while highlighting the stunning River Shannon and Lough Derg destinations and tourist attractions on its doorstep!

Some festival features include a guided walk of the Graves of the Leinstermen Loop that is not to be missed, beginner’s art for adults, photography competition, kayaking with My Next Adventure, Sailing taster sessions, Féile fireworks and finishing the festival is a Garden Party at the Lakeside Hotel. For full details of Feile Brian Boru 2022, where to stay and things to do visit www.feilebrianboru.com