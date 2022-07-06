Search

06 Jul 2022

One-woman show at Junction Festival to tell the story of Tipperary woman Brigid Cleary

Tipperary

A one woman play based on the true story of murdered Tipperary woman Brigid Clearly will take place Wednesday July 6 and Thursday July 7 as part of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival. 

The Last Witch Brigid Cleary tells the story of the Tipperary woman who was infamously burned by her husband with his excuse being that he thought her to be a changeling. 

The show is written and starring Eve O’Mahony, an actress and playwright from Tipperary.

This play first debuted at The Clonmel Junction in 2018. 

Tickets are available at the box office is located at 3 Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

