One-woman show at Junction Festival to tell the story of Tipperary woman Brigid Cleary

The show is written and starring Eve O’Mahony, an actress and playwright from Tipperary.
A one woman play based on the true story of murdered Tipperary woman Brigid Clearly will take place Wednesday July 6 and Thursday July 7 as part of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival.
The Last Witch Brigid Cleary tells the story of the Tipperary woman who was infamously burned by her husband with his excuse being that he thought her to be a changeling.
The show is written and starring Eve O’Mahony, an actress and playwright from Tipperary.
This play first debuted at The Clonmel Junction in 2018.
Tickets are available at the box office is located at 3 Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.
Eve O'Mahony will perform her one -woman play the Last Witch Brigid Cleary at the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival
Chairperson of the former Board of Our Lady of Mercy Primary School Mairead Condon presents Mrs Celine Johnston recently to mark her retirement from primary teaching
Back to school costs can be very high but the government has reacted by introducing a number of measures which have been welcomed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.