06 Jul 2022

Tipperary actress and playwright will perform her one-woman play during Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

Eve O'Mahony will perform her one -woman play the Last Witch Brigid Cleary at the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

06 Jul 2022 2:02 PM

news@nationalist.ie

A haunting one-woman play The Last Witch Brigid Cleary, based on the true story of Tipperary woman Brigid Cleary, who was infamously burned by her husband, his excuse being that he thought her to be a changeling, is part of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival programme.

It is a fascinating story about an equally fascinating woman set at the turn of the 20th Century, written and starring Eve O’Mahony.

Eve O'Mahony is a Tipperary actress and playwright. She debuted this play at The Clonmel Junction in 2018. Her second play "The Deliciously Scandalous Life & Times of Miss Peg Plunkett" debuted in 2021. 

The Last Witch Brigid Cleary is on at 6pm on Wednesday July 6 and  8pm on Thursday July 7 in the Junction Dome.


The Junction  Box Office is located at: 3 Parnell Street, Clonmel.

Call Box Office: 087 3823000

