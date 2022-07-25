Threads of Time embroidery exhibition by Lesley Lynch

The ‘Threads of Time’ is an exhibition of family heritage and the skills of a rich crafting culture passed on through five generations of one family, running in Clonmel Library until next Friday, July 29.



Lesley Lynch has always had a passion for colour and texture, and findtextile crafts and art to be a fascinating way of expressing this.

This exhibition shows the breadth of her textile art skills.

Lesley’s natural ability to make exemplary wearable clothes using fabric and wool shone through at an early age in childhood. Her interest in textiles soon extended to weaving, through a yearning to make the very fabric itself.



Later she began creating framed artworks, from experimental beaded knitting and symmetrical batiks, to scenes created from free-motion embroidery and painted still lifes.

Lesley Lynch was born in 1961, in Dublin, and has lived in Clonmel for 25 years. Textile crafts and textile art are central to her and she is highly experienced in sewing, felting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, crochet, fabric printing and painting. In the 1980s she owned and ran her own

craft/ knitwear business ‘Breffni Crafts’.

In 2005 Lesley returned to education, and achieved Distinction in the FETAC Level 5 course ‘Art and Craft’ at CTI Clonmel. Following this, she attended many workshops to improve her skills, and continued to paint and work in textile crafts. Pattern and colour are at the core of her work.

Lesley became a member of the South Tipperary Art Group in 2006, and with S.T.A.G. she participated in many exhibitions and voluntary art projects. Under S.T.A.G. she has given several workshops to both children and adults in Clonmel.

She is also a member of ‘Clonmel Craft Circle’, a group of like-minded crafters who meet up regularly in Clonmel Library and share ideas etc. The group exhibits and sells their craft work at their annual exhibition in Clonmel library.



In 2010, she set up a new business, ‘Lesley Lynch Textile Crafts’. She offered services in clothes and soft furnishing alteration, embroidery, and textile craft classes. Recently she was Finalist at RDS Annual Craft Competition) and also ‘GoGreen’ Finalist at the RDS Knitting and Stitching Show Competition.

Now retired, Lesley is enjoying the extra time she now has to follow her passions.