New arrival at library in Tipperary Town

The Gruffalo has just arrived at the library in Tipperary Town
Just arrived at Tipperary Excel, , created by Will Fogarty Fear na Coillte Chainsaw Sculptures for Tipperary Library.
He greets you in the front hallway just outside the library door, if you are coming along to the cinema please stop and have your picture taken with him.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.