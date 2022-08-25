Sick of house prices in Ireland? New show from RTÉ is looking for adventurous house hunters

Are you sick of house prices in Ireland? Struggling to afford a home even with mortgage approval? Tired of the incredible cost-of-living increases? Do you work remotely?

If you've ever thought of packing it all in and taking advantage of the lower property prices around Europe, then you're going to love Maggie Molloy's new TV series - Cheap European Homes.

Fresh from numerous successful seasons of Cheap Irish Homes on RTE, Maggie is on a new mission - finding cheap properties in Europe.

With remote working available to lots of people, the big move to live abroad is about to kick off again. Maggie will also enlist the help of local architects/engineers to help with selecting the properties and getting advice on planning laws and taxes.

Maggie Molloy

During each episode Maggie will also meet up with Irish people who have relocated to the areas where we film the new series, to find out the pros and cons.

In this new 6-part series, Maggie is looking for adventurous house hunters with open minds who are not afraid of taking the big step to relocate to another country in mainland Europe.

If you're open to relocating and actively looking to move, we would love to hear from you. Applicants must be available for filming over a number of days between October 2022 and February 2023.

To apply to take part in the show, please email: casting@av3.ie. Closing Date for applications is September 10, 2022.