Search

29 Sept 2022

James Bond Aston Martin stunt car sells for huge sum at charity auction

James Bond Aston Martin stunt car sells for huge sum at charity auction

An Aston Martin DB5 stunt car used in the James Bond movie No Time To Die has sold for £2.9 million at a charity auction.

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Sept 2022 1:16 PM

An Aston Martin DB5 stunt car used in the James Bond movie No Time To Die has sold for £2.9 million at a charity auction.

The replica Aston, which is one of eight built exclusively for the film, incorporates a number of operational gadgets including a rotating digital numberplate, retractable headlights and pop-out machine guns. It’s even capable of firing prop ‘bomblets’.

In the film, the DB5 is used by James Bond – played by Daniel Craig – to race through Matera, Italy, driving at high speed and deploying its many gadgets.

It’s one of three special Aston Martin models included in the Christie’s charity auction which celebrated 60 years of the James Bond movies, with the proceeds of the sale benefitting The Prince’s Trust in its work with young people, The Prince of Wales Charitable Fund and three charities supporting serving and former members of the UK Special Forces.

Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin said: “Aston Martin is incredibly proud to be part of James Bond’s DNA and we are delighted to celebrate this 60th anniversary with the sale of a truly unique Aston Martin model that we created for No Time To Die.

“It is fantastic that the sale of this special car will now hugely benefit several good causes which are close to our heart, playing our own part in the long-standing tradition of the James Bond franchise supporting charitable causes.”

The auction also saw the sale of a 1981 Aston Martin V8 which was also driven by Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. It fetched £630,000 to help the work of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. A special Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition – one of 25 examples created – also sold for £403,200 to support the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media