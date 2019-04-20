Easter services in Cahir





St. Mary’s Parish Office will close on Holy Thursday April 18at 1pm and will reopen on Tuesday April 23at 10am for Easter Weekend.



Holy Week Services are Tuesday at 7:30pm Penance Service, Thursday at 11am Chrism Mass in The Cathedral, Waterford, Thursday at 7:30pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament concluding with night prayer at 10:30pm.) Friday at 3pm Celebration of the Passion with Veneration of the Cross with special collection for the Holy Places, Friday at 7:30pm Stations of the Cross. Confession is on Holy Saturday from 6:45pm to 7:30pm, Saturday 9pm Easter Vigil, Sunday at 8am, 10am &11:30am. All Easter Masses offered for the people of the parish.