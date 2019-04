Cahir Flower and Garden Club

The club will hold a floral demonstration in Cahir House Hotel on Wednesday April 24.

The demonstration will start at 8pm and the demonstrator is Jane O'Dwyer. All are welcome.

The club would like to thank SuperValu, Dairygold Co Op, Cahir Country Markets, all the fresh flower donors and all who helped on Daffodil Day. €1,609.00 was raised for cancer.