Cahir library continues to celebrate Bealtaine

The library in Cahir is still celebrating Bealtaine and there are many events still to come before the end of the month.



Jean's Journal is on May 27 at 2.30pm. Jean Farrell, writer of ‘The Six Mary's’ play will visit us. Jean publishes weekly in The West Meath Independent. Maria King will hold a workshop on the May 28 May at 11 am. During this workshop you learn how to begin the process of gaining clarity in your life, how vision boards work and the benefits of meditation to create abundance. You can find Maria on Facebook under Inspiring Mentor. Thursday May 23 is Handy crafts with Mary Jenkins and on May 21 is Japanese Book Making with Michele Seward. All events are FREE so please come along and spend some time with us in Cahir Library.



Cahir Library would like to say thank you once again to Cahir Men's Shed who entertained everyone from the library plaza on last Thursday last as part of Bealtaine Libraries Festival. The music brought life to the Square and was much appreciated by those who danced and those who travelled just to hear the men play. Thank you also to some of the local election candidates who shared in the fun.



The recent ‘Dancer for Cancer’ held in Cahir library raised a respectable €421.50 for Cancer Ireland. And many thanks to everyone who took part, those who came along to support the fundraiser and especially Cahir Men's Shed who supplied the wonderful music for the occasion. Thank also to both Cahir primary schools pupils who added so much to the fun on the day and thank you also to all those who danced for cancer.



We remind all that some of the magnificent paintings by local man Gerry Davis, winner of the Hennessy Portrait Prize are on exhibit in Cahir library for the month of May. Gerry is originally from Cahir and currently living in Limerick. The man who painted Henry Sheflin has also had exhibits in The Pallas Projects in Dublin. We are lucky to have some of his work here. Come along and view it.



Cahir Library is a part-time library but is open 5 days a week including Saturday mornings. Check online or at the door for opening times. Membership is FREE and there is so much more than borrowing books available - ebooks, audio books, language as well as many other courses through your membership. Find out more at 052 7442075 or online at www.tipperarycoco.ie.