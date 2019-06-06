Mid summers's night music for Killenaule

The cream of Tipperary's musical talent will join forces on Thursday June 20 next to perform in an eagerly-awaited mid summer's night of music and song in St Mary's Church, Killenaule.



The beautiful towering church, a splendid edifice visible from almost every vantage point in the town, will be packed to capacity for a very special celebration hosted by distinguished musician and broadcaster, Tipp's own Fran Curry.

The evening of entertainment (8:00pm start) marks the beginning of a series of historic days in the life of the parish, culminating in the blessing and official opening of the new parish carpark on Saturday June 22. The large ultra modern amenity, located adjacent to St Mary's Church, will be blessed by His Grace, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Kieran O'Reilly, SMA at a ceremony following 7pm mass. Fr Jimmy O' Donnell, PP, Killenaule-Moyglass and the carpark committee extend a warm welcome to everybody to attend the ceremony, and a large congregation is expected from the parish and adjoining parishes.

Tenor Michael Molumby



Proceeds from ticket donations for the mid summer's night of music and song will go towards the costs of the new carpark development. Tickets, priced at a very modest €20, are selling like the proverbial hot cakes and little wonder when one considers the stellar line-up of artistes ready to perform in a most beautiful liturgical setting. A number of individual musicians and groups will make a welcome return to Killenaule, having performed in a truly memorable 'evening of music and song' in August 2015 as part of St Mary's Church 150th anniversary celebrations. The red carpet will also be rolled out for those preparing to entertain the St Mary's congregation for the first time.



A veritable feast of entertainment is assured thanks to the combined efforts of a galaxy of renowned singers and musicians, Michael Molumby and Thurles Cathedral Choir, St Mary's Choir and Folk Group, Eoin Ryan (Anthony), Denise Moloney Dancers, Brendan and Anna Bailey-Fethard Choral Group, Gerard O' Brien (Phoenix Productions), Pat Callaghan, Mary Guinan, Killenaule, Moyglass, Ballinure national school's choir, Jacqueline Geoghegan, Healy family (Folk That), Francis Kennedy, and accompanist Mary Rose McNally.



Tipp FM broadcaster Fran Curry will bring his inimitable style to the role of compere and entertain on the evening. A former member of the legendary folk group the Bards, Fran is an accomplished keyboard player, classical guitarist, and pianist, and has produced recordings for many international stars including famous Chris Rea. Today, Fran and Muriel O' Connor form one of the most popular award-winning musical acts on the country music and social dancing circuits.



The advice from the organising committee is to purchase a ticket as soon as possible to avoid disappointment closer to concert time. Tickets are available in all local shops and from committee members.



Fr Jimmy O'Donnell, PP Killenaule Moyglass

Fr O' Donnell, PP, Killenaule-Moyglass and the carpark committee greatly appreciate the kind support of all associated with the night of music and song. They also extend their heartfelt thanks to the community for its generous support to the ongoing fundraising campaign to meet the costs of the new carpark and look forward to meeting everybody at the upcoming ceremonies.

Fr Jimmy is loud in his praise of the carpark committee and all concerned in the provision of the park which accommodates 100 vehicles. "The facility is a fantastic tribute to the work of so many people when you consider that it was a greenfield site on September 1 last and by Christmas it had been fully completed and in operation as a lovely modern carpark, it will be of huge benefit to the town" Fr O' Donnell added.