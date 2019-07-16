Andre Rieu spectacular at Tipperary town Excel

Andre Rieu ‘Shall We Dance’ Summer Spectacular takes place on Saturday 27 & Sunday 28 July 2019 at 8pm both nights at the Excel.

Tickets are €15 or group rate €12, included in the price is a glass of bubbly plus Strawberries and Cream.

The majestic waltz has been such an inspiration to André throughout his career that its three-four beat has become, in many ways, the rhythm of his life. And this year the maestro will bring the waltz to life in an unforgettable evening of music and dance. Summer nights are made for dancing and this is a party you do not want to miss!

If you wish to attend any of the screenings, you can contact the Box office on 062/80520