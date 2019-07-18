Concert for a cause in Cahir

This Friday July 19 a ‘Concert for a Cause’ takes place in Cahir House Hotel in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Artists performing on the night are; Daniel Cunningham & Cathal Boyle, Eoin Hand, Thomas Grogan, Orla Purcell, Mickayla Maher, Kevin Farrell, Mary Condon O' Connor, Richie Crowe, Alissa Keating, Nicole Butler, Clara O' Brien, Sarah Keating, Brian Treacy and dancing on the night is Clionagh Higgins. MC on the night is Andy Moloney. There will be music from many different genres: classical, traditional, musical theatre, original music and pop. There is a raffle with many spot prize’s on the night too from businesses all around Tipperary. Support of this fundraiser is much appreciated.

Tickets are still available from Cahir House Hotel or call Alissa Keating on 086 274 8622. Tickets are €15 and all proceeds go to The Irish Cancer Society.