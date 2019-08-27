The Irish Play (or the Orphan’s Birthday) comes to The Source

JokerThief is delighted to present Tim McGillicuddy's The Irish Play (or The Orphan's Birthday) at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday, September 28.

The play is set in Dublin in 1975. Liam – a thirty-two county enthusiast - is gathered with friends on the night of his 25th birthday.

He and his girlfriend Suzy, a rebellious British runaway, are set to travel north to join the IRA, while their roommates Cian, an idealistic American playwright and his pregnant girlfriend Nora, strive to dissuade Liam from the radical path he has chosen.

When an unexpected birthday ‘gift’ throws Liam’s plans awry, the friends are thrust into a hilariously tangled web of Fenian tirades, personal loyalties and outstanding ESB bills.

The cast features Oisin Linnane, Yvonne Lydon, Shane Gaffney and Niamh Ryan.

Tickets cost €18 and show begins at 8pm.