Seventeen Tipperary arts groups receive fudning from County Council

Seventeen groups across County Tipperary have received Arts Grants for 2021 from Tipperary County Council.



The grants, put forward at this week's meeting of Tipperary County Council, by Arts Officer, Melanie Scott, total €31,500 and range in scale from €500 – 5,000. She told members that the approach taken this year was to support as many artistic groups as possible and to support the sustainability of the sector locally in acknowledgement of their importance to the local communities and cultural life.



Many arts groups throughout the county have been unable to stage any events due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the hope is that they will be able to resume as normal in the coming months.



Tipperary County Council, through the Arts section, supports local groups across a wide range of arts disciplines and the funding is vital to the overall survival of the groups who encounter sizeable costs with the hosting of each event, each year.

The grants were broadly welcomed by members.



The grants went to:

Clontemplo Choir, Clonmel - €2,000

Cashel Choral and Dramatic Group - €500

Nenagh Players - €1,000

Uproar Rock Choir, Clonmel - €1,000

Nenagh Choral Society -€3,000

Thurles Musical Society €1,250

Dreamtime Theatre Anacarty - €600

Homeland Roscrea - €3,000

South Tipp Art Group Junior Section - €2,500

Ballyporeen Community Centre -€1,000

Cloughjordon Circus Group - €5,000

Mountain Lodhe Restoration Committee, Cahir - €4,500

Suircan Environmental Forum Clonmel - €1,200

St Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel - €2,000

Nenagh Commuity Training Centre -€1,000

Live Art Ireland Borrisokane - €1,000

Clonmel Arts Studio Group - €800