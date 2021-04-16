Seventeen Tipperary arts groups receive fudning from County Council
Arts Officer Melanie Scott (centre) pictured with Cllr Seamus Hanafin and council CEO, Joe MacGrath
The grants range in size from €500 - 5000
Seventeen groups across County Tipperary have received Arts Grants for 2021 from Tipperary County Council.
The grants, put forward at this week's meeting of Tipperary County Council, by Arts Officer, Melanie Scott, total €31,500 and range in scale from €500 – 5,000. She told members that the approach taken this year was to support as many artistic groups as possible and to support the sustainability of the sector locally in acknowledgement of their importance to the local communities and cultural life.
Many arts groups throughout the county have been unable to stage any events due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the hope is that they will be able to resume as normal in the coming months.
Tipperary County Council, through the Arts section, supports local groups across a wide range of arts disciplines and the funding is vital to the overall survival of the groups who encounter sizeable costs with the hosting of each event, each year.
The grants were broadly welcomed by members.
The grants went to:
Clontemplo Choir, Clonmel - €2,000
Cashel Choral and Dramatic Group - €500
Nenagh Players - €1,000
Uproar Rock Choir, Clonmel - €1,000
Nenagh Choral Society -€3,000
Thurles Musical Society €1,250
Dreamtime Theatre Anacarty - €600
Homeland Roscrea - €3,000
South Tipp Art Group Junior Section - €2,500
Ballyporeen Community Centre -€1,000
Cloughjordon Circus Group - €5,000
Mountain Lodhe Restoration Committee, Cahir - €4,500
Suircan Environmental Forum Clonmel - €1,200
St Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel - €2,000
Nenagh Commuity Training Centre -€1,000
Live Art Ireland Borrisokane - €1,000
Clonmel Arts Studio Group - €800
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on