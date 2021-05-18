Roscrea Musical Society extends condolences to the Loughnane family

Roscrea Musical Society would like to extend their condolences to the Loughnane family on the death of Mark.



Mark played Charlie Bates in Oliver in 1978 and he also took part in Guys and Dolls in 1982 with Roscrea Musical Society. Our thoughts with the Loughnane family.



Meanwhile, AIMS Choral Festival is back with a twist for 2021 as they bring A Night in at the Musicals on Saturday, May 22. The concert stream will start at 8pm and will be available to watch for 48hrs.



Don't delay and book your stream today for what we can promise to be a magical night. You can book your free ticket to receive your streaming link at: hstmichaelsnewross.

ticketsolve.com