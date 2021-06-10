Nenagh Children’s Film Festival kicks off this weekend, June 11 - 13

The Horses Heads workshop is just one of many attractions for young people in this year's Nenagh Children’s Film Festival
Nenagh Children's Film Festival is an international festival where they will screen 37 films from all over the world, including Norway, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Germany, Italy, France, USA, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Russia and Ireland.
The three-day free festival, starting on this Friday, June 11, continues until Sunday, June 13. It will also include features, shorts and animated screenings, workshops, interviews and behind-the-scenes as well submissions from schools and the work of the next generation in animation.
Admission is FREE
“Our creative youth need events like these now more than ever” says Eva Birdthistle, Artistic Director of Nenagh Arts Centre, “and with the support of our funders, Creative Ireland, The Arts Council & Tipperary County Council we are able to bring this wealth of content from our door to yours free of charge.”
Head to www.nenagharts.com for more information and bookings.
View the full programme at:
https://www.nenagharts.com/ nenagh-childrens-film- festival/
More News
Jamie Peters struck late for Clonmel Commercials in their Clonmel Oil senior football league game against Ardfinnan
The Horses Heads workshop is just one of many attractions for young people in this year's Nenagh Children’s Film Festival
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.