Nenagh Children’s Film Festival kicks off this weekend, June 11 - 13

Nenagh Children's Film Festival is an international festival where they will screen 37 films from all over the world, including Norway, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Germany, Italy, France, USA, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Russia and Ireland.

The three-day free festival, starting on this Friday, June 11, continues until Sunday, June 13. It will also include features, shorts and animated screenings, workshops, interviews and behind-the-scenes as well submissions from schools and the work of the next generation in animation.

Admission is FREE

“Our creative youth need events like these now more than ever” says Eva Birdthistle, Artistic Director of Nenagh Arts Centre, “and with the support of our funders, Creative Ireland, The Arts Council & Tipperary County Council we are able to bring this wealth of content from our door to yours free of charge.”

Head to www.nenagharts.com for more information and bookings.

View the full programme at:

https://www.nenagharts.com/ nenagh-childrens-film- festival/