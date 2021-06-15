Lowry welcomes €614,559 in funding for Tipperary live entertainment

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the announcement from the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin,T.D. that a total of €614,559 is being made available to the organisers of 7 Live Entertainment Events in Tipperary.



A total of €25 million in funding is being made available nationally to assist commercial venues

producers and promoters to plan live performances across the country over the summer

months, with a total of 237 organisations benefitting from the scheme.



‘This scheme is part of a €50 million suite of measures to support the live entertainment sector

and follows exceptional demand and very successful outcomes of the €5 million pilot Live

Performance Support Scheme. Developed in consultation with the sector, the main objective

of this scheme is to provide significant employment and wellbeing opportunities across the

live entertainment sector and will support the continued generation of high quality artistic

output for the general public.

"The scheme aims to support live performances particularly

where capacity for live attendance is restricted due to Covid-19, and where funding will make

live performances viable or alternatively make them available online if audiences cannot

attend due to restrictions.



‘There was a high level of interest in this scheme, with over 400 imaginative and diverse

applications submitted for consideration, once again reflecting the resilient, talented and

innovative nature of this sector.