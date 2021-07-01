Thurles' Source Arts Centre supports 'Flippin’ the Stereotype'

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary will be Flippin’ the Stereotype as part of their Pride Events, exploring gender and the importance of equality.
We will be doing all this through fun activities with professional facilitators.
The United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 5, Gender Equality is a really important goal to us all but especially for our young members of the LGBT+ community.
Covid restrictions will apply and capacity will be limited, so please contact Lisa at Youth Work Ireland Tipperary by email: lisa.mcgrath@youthworktipperary.ie to book a spot.
When? Friday, July 23. Time: from 12 noon to 5pm. This event is supported by the Thurles Source Arts Centre.
