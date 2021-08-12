12/08/2021

Moving portraits filming session for the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Dates for filming are: Friday, August 20 and Saturday 21, from 10am to 5pm

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

We are looking for individuals aged over 15 years for this project.


Artist Gordon Hogan is filming a series of ‘Moving Portraits’ for a Culture Night project.


These are candid video portraits filmed in a short three to five second face-on approach to camera.

Dates for filming are: Friday, August 20 and Saturday 21, from 10am to 5pm in The Source Gallery. Shooting times on the day will be staggered and it should take each person no more than 5 minutes to be completed.

The filming will be compliant with Covid restrictions. The final collected images will be screened in The Source on Culture Night. If you are interested in having your portrait taken please email us at: boxoffice@sourcearts.ie with a selected time

