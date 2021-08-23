Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Culture Night 2021 in Nenagh Arts Centre

Culture Night 2021 in Nenagh Arts Centre

Nenagh Arts Centre

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Friday, September 17, from 6pm – no booking required.

Culture Club - 6pm – Online Spoken Word. Listen to the voices of Nenagh, young and not so young, as they express what Culture means to them. Whether it be art, music, theatre, sport, language, food, new ideas, friendship, family. values and beliefs. It is unique to some and shared by others.
What Makes You Smile


7pm – Outdoor Exhibition. Join us in person for a unique exhibition of work created by our creative community led by artist Leisa Gray. The starting point for this exhibition was to encourage people to get creative by making textile artworks, to turn their ideas of what makes them smile into artworks. Coming together, while apart, through a positive shared experience.
TransPyrenaïc


8pm – Outdoor Performance – Tickets: FREE (Available from next week) Contact Box Office on 067 34400 for more information. Vlad Smishkewych and Ivan Garriga bring you on a journey across time and place exploring the music of the Pyrenees north and south through the centuries. Bringing together their combined experience and musical roots in folk, early music, and art music, the duo creates an irresistible combination of song, dance, and story brimming with the spirit of these rugged mountains and their people.


Smile! Exhibition – Friday September 17 from 7pm
Join us in person for a unique exhibition of work created by our creative community led by artist Leisa Gray. The starting point for this exhibition was to encourage people to get creative by making textile artworks, to turn their ideas of what makes them smile into artworks. Coming together, while apart, through a positive shared experience. This project in Nenagh Arts Centre is funded by Creative Ireland Open Call and Tipperary County Council

