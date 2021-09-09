Search

09/09/2021

Greenshine coming to Tipperary for Clonmel's Culture Weekend

Greenshine is a Cork based trio consisting of Mary Greene, Noel Shine and their daughter Ellie

To book Greenshine, tel: Tel:0863389619. Tickets are €16.50

Greenshine is a Cork based trio consisting of Mary Greene, Noel Shine and their daughter Ellie.
Their songs have featured on Irish airwaves for many years and their tracks have travelled far beyond their homeland and into the waiting ears of music lovers worldwide.


Noel and Mary have appeared on the recordings of multiple artists including Christy Moore, The Republic of Loose and John Spillane. Their tracks have travelled out to reach the waiting ears of music lovers worldwide.


At a Greenshine concert you can expect song that straddle the boundaries of Folk, Indie and Americana, with exquisite intertwining harmonies, fine song writing, tight string work and goo-natured banter.


“Greenshine have produced one great record after the next over the last couple of years,” John Creedon, RTE Radio 1.

Greenshine will appear on Saturday, September 18, in Lily's Lane, Hearns Hotel, Clonmel, 6.30pm -7.30pm.

