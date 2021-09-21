19th annual Cashel Arts Festival is a huge success

The sun has set on the 19th annual Cashel Arts Festival and we would like to thank everyone who made the festival possible in what was, and still is, a challenging year. Cashel was alive with beautiful art, music and lots of entertainment to celebrate this year’s theme of Reawakening: finding ourselves again.

Cashel saw the reawakening of the arts last weekend and the opportunity to get out and experience the arts was one that had been highly anticipated by all!

The festival team carefully curated a weekend of varied arts experiences, including in-person live events, events live and streamed online, events broadcast on our outdoor screen in town, events hosted on local radio and a host of events that can still be viewed on our website. Our headline acts are still available on-demand via www.cashelartsfest.com

Our programme kicked off early in the week, when the visual arts programme was officially opened by art curator, Catherine Marshall. It included an installation of sculpture by Rachel Parry, Gypsy Ray and Alan Counihan, a visual and sound installation by Alanna O’Kelly and work by Mary A.Kelly. Local artists played a large part of the programme also, with a painting exhibition in the Cathedral grounds and a model exhibition by Johnny Fogarty in Halla na Féile.

Well done to the 900 children from local schools who took part in the art project creating the street bunting, organised by Elke Wilson. Children from four local schools also created a podcast series, exploring Cashel and its past, as part of RTÉ’s Ecolution and this can be found on our website. Well done and thank you to all the children and their schools, who took part in this project!

Cashel came alive on Sunday, with the community taking to the streets to attend the craft market on the Plaza and to view the films curated by Dónal Ó Céilleachair, on the festival screen in the Cathedral grounds on John Street. Bob the Juggler, circus entertainer, was also hugely popular on the day.

We pay tribute to the artists, technicians and facilitators who shared their creativity with us. We thank all who have supported us and who have donated to the festival.

Thanks also to all the venues who facilitated events and to all our volunteers, who gave so freely of their time and resources. A particular word of thanks to the voluntary committee who spend all year planning the festival and logistics. Preparations for next year, our 20th festival, have already started and we look forward to welcoming you to Cashel, City of the Kings, in 2022.

Thank you again to our principal funders: The Arts Council, Tipperary County Council, Creative Ireland, Foras na Gaeilge, Cian O’Carroll Solicitors, Mulcahy Construction and Cashel Heritage and Development Trust, who we could not run the festival without.

We look forward to seeing you all again next year for the 20th annual Cashel Arts Festival. Go raibh míle maith agaibh agus feicimid arís sibh an bhliain seo chugainn!